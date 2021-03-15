ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.56

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $18.23. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 19,951 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESSA. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

