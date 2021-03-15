Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $3.99 million and $156,723.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.