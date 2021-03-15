Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.39. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 153,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Essential Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.