Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $287.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $288.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.