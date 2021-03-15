EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.17. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.