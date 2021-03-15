Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading Down 36% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $29,645.20 and approximately $114,064.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.93 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

