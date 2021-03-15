Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Tops $1.42 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00021768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.76 or 0.03204995 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

