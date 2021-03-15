Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $950.26

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.26 ($12.42) and traded as high as GBX 969.39 ($12.67). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54), with a volume of 97,553 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 986.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 950.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33.

In other news, insider Colin R. Day acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, with a total value of £37,940 ($49,568.85). Also, insider Timothy Pennington acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

