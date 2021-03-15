Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares traded up 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.58. 161,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 70,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

