Evan Yu Sells 1,500 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diodes stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,021. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

