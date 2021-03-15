Evedo Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 124.1% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $7.75 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

