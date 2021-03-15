Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 5.5%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $25.81. 2,245,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,592,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

