EventChain (EVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,028.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $739,989.96 and approximately $27,028.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

