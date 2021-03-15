Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.36

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.36 and last traded at $254.16, with a volume of 2823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.82.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

