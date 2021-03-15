Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

