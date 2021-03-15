EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.
Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,936. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
