EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,936. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

