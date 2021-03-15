Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.77 and traded as high as C$15.10. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 19,875 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,832,400.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.