Evo Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:EVOJU)

Evo Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Evo Acquisition had issued 10,870,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $108,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EVOJU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Evo Acquisition

There is no company description available for EVO Acquisition Corp.

