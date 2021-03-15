Evolving Systems (EVOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

