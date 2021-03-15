Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EVTCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

