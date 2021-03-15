Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.87. Excellon Resources shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 9,665 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Excellon Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.