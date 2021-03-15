ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Hits $4,435.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $755,443.98 and $4,435.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00211306 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024643 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

