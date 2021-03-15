ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.12

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $728,691.08 and $2,435.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00214094 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025024 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001774 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

