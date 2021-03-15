Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

