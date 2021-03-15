Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.55

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.39, with a volume of 1383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.