Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) rose 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 24,682,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 35,099,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Express alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $331.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.