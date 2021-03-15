Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.