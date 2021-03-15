Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.40

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 52285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

