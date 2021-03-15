extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $456,034.15 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. extraDNA has a market cap of $456,034.15 and approximately $138,099.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,328.62 or 1.00085808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00391866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00300787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00759569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00078080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032524 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

