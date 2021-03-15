Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.07 on Monday. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

