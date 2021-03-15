EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,660. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

