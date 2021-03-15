Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $468.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $472.36 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

FN stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.