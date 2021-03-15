Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.41. 100,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

