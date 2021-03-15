Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,168,802 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Facebook worth $773,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.03. The stock had a trading volume of 247,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

