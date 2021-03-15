Faceter (FACE) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $390,536.55 and $2,022.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00048918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00660928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025756 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035553 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars.

