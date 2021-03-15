Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Falcon Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,232,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,544,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,145,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

