FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

