Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits Market Cap of $297,099.09

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $297,099.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 157.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

