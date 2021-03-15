FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $547,070.97 and $15.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

