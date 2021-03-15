Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.15 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.