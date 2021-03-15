Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.