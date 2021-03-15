FCA Corp TX Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.13. 110,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

