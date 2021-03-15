FCA Corp TX Has $5.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.26. 81,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

