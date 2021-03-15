Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Federal Signal worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

