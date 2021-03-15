Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.43

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 92142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

