Financial Review: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Federal and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 2.26 $7.79 million N/A N/A FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 3.66 $15.83 million $1.08 17.41

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.82% 5.53% 0.53% FVCBankcorp 20.45% 8.15% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Security Federal on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

