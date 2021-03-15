FinNexus (FNX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 8% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00662287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035384 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

