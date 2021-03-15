Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in February

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 11th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $26.31. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.