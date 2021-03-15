FintruX Network Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $828,258.29 and $49.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

