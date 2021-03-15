FIO Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.28 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $60.29 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 747,033,345 coins and its circulating supply is 224,139,139 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

